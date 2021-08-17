A Lawton man is wanted for felony child abuse and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tykeem Levar Watson, also known as “Baby Wheezy,” according to court records.
The charges stem from an Aug. 8 incident where Watson ran from police.
Officers saw Watson “accelerated at a high rate of speed” in a blue Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road where he nearly hit the officer’s vehicle, according to reports.
Officers chased Watson near the intersection of Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Gore Boulevard. Watson ran from the vehicle leaving a four-year-old child in the car. Officers were unable to locate him after he jumped a fence near some apartments.
The victim, told officers, “My daddy took me from my mommy’s house and was driving really fast. His name is Tykeem.”
The mother of the victim said Watson had shown up at her house where he pushed his way into the home and took the child.
While searching the vehicle officers found a 9mm pistol in the center console. A check with Comanche County dispatch showed Watson is a convicted felon, according to court records.
Watson is charged with felony child abuse, felony eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. If convicted, Watson could face 1 to 10 years in prison.