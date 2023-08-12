A 35-year-old Lawton man is wanted for an Aug. 4 shooting that sent the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Oler JR Adams III, a.k.a. O.J., for counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to life if convicted of the assault charge.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.