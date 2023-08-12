A 35-year-old Lawton man is wanted for an Aug. 4 shooting that sent the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Oler JR Adams III, a.k.a. O.J., for counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to life if convicted of the assault charge.
Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. Aug. 4 to 1618 SW New York on the report of a shooting and found the victim. He told investigators he’d been shot by a man known as “O.J.” Adams while inside the home, the warrant affidavit states. Lawton Police Officer Xavier Evans stated you could see blood leading into the home.
A man and woman were removed from the home and, inside, police saw more blood and a spent shell casing.
The woman told investigators she’d heard four shots in the living room and, later, admitted to seeing a muzzle flash. She said she didn’t see who shot or was shot, the affidavit states. She admitted she “felt in fear for telling investigators about what had occurred,” Evans stated.
The man said he knew the victim as “Mookie” and said he’d been in a verbal altercation with “O.J.” as well as another unknown man, according to the affidavit. He said he walked off and heard the gunshots and saw “Mookie” bleeding and claiming he’d been shot, Evans stated.
Investigators spoke with “Mookie,” who was being treated at OU Medical in Oklahoma City. He said Adams was intoxicated and wanted to fight but he didn’t know why, according to Evans. He said Adams pulled out a gun and told him to go outside and he knew that wasn’t a good idea, the affidavit states. The next thing he remembered was hearing two gunshots and he ended up on the living room floor.
“Mookie” told Evans once he realized he was shot, the male witness dragged him outside and he saw people begin to clean up where he’d been lying on the floor, according to the affidavit.
Adams has two prior felony convictions in Comanche County: July 2020, assault and battery with a deadly weapon; and March 2022 for possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate.
A $150,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Adams’ arrest.