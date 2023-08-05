An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lawton man accused of firing a gun into a car.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Alphonso Dentrell Williams, 29, for a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, records indicate.
Lawton police investigating a June 9 set of incidents learned Williams was the suspect.
It began when a man went to a home in the 6400 block of Northwest Columbia and said he and Williams got into an altercation shortly before 2 a.m., Detective Clay Houseman stated. Williams is accused of hitting the man over the head with a bottle, causing him to receive 13 staples while treated at a local hospital, the warrant affidavit states.
Once discharged from the hospital, the man said he went back to the home to check on his children’s safety. He arrived and said he was confronted by several people in the front yard. As he tried to drive off, according to the affidavit, he said Williams fired a handgun several times, with one bullet hitting the hood.
Detectives discovered a bullet hole in the hood several inches below the windshield that lined up directly with the driver’s side of the vehicle where the man was sitting, the affidavit states. The man said he feared for his life while being fired upon by Williams, Houseman stated.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Williams’ arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.