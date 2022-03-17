An arrest warrant issued Tuesday accuses a Lawton man of punching and burning his ex-girlfriend.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Clinton Colby Busse, 38, for a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. With three prior felony convictions, the felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Busse is accused of the act of domestic violence on Feb. 23. Police arrived to a home in the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Street and found the woman with a large bruise and swelling to the left side of her face and singed hair of her hair behind the left ear, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman told investigators they’d begun with a verbal argument and, she said, he didn’t like how she answered questions. That’s when, she said, he pushed her and then punched her in the face, the affidavit states. She said he followed that up by picking up a cylinder propane torch and held it to her face.
When asked if she wanted to press charges, the woman replied: “Yes, it’s gonna cause me a lot of problems, though,” according to the affidavit. She told investigators Busse is “very vindictive” and she worried he will “get back at her and make her pay.”
Busse has three prior felony convictions in Comanche County: July 2017, uttering a forged instrument; September 2018, uttering/delivering false orders over $1,000; and February 2019, concealing stolen construction/farm equipment, records indicate.