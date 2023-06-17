An arrest warrant was issued for a 56-year-old Lawton man accused of molesting a 13-year-old autistic boy.

The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant Friday for Dwaine Jae Smith for felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 16 and rape by instrumentation, records indicate. The lewd acts child charge is punishable by between three to 25 years behind bars.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

