An arrest warrant was issued for a 56-year-old Lawton man accused of molesting a 13-year-old autistic boy.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant Friday for Dwaine Jae Smith for felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 16 and rape by instrumentation, records indicate. The lewd acts child charge is punishable by between three to 25 years behind bars.
The investigation began May 31 when the boy’s mother spoke to Geronimo police about an incident that happened at her home on May 26. She said her son is autistic and is on an 8-year-old level, the warrant affidavit states.
The mother said Smith had been drinking and, after she’d gone in the house, Smith began kissing and licking the boy’s face repeatedly, Geronimo Police Chief David Johnston stated. She said when she tried to get Smith to stop, he threw her to the ground and got on top of her and threatened to rape her, the affidavit states. After sending the boy to his grandmother’s house, she claimed Smith put his hand down her pants and fondled her before she could get him off of her.
When the boy returned, Smith left. That’s when the boy told her Smith had pulled his pants down and rubbed his genitals, according to the affidavit.
Geronimo police attempted to stop Smith’s car on May 26 after failure to stop at a stop sign but he took off at a high rate of speed, Johnston stated. After blowing through two stop signs in town, he was pulled over. An officer smelled alcohol on Smith’s breath and asked if he’d been drinking. Smith, instead of answering, took off at a high rate of speed, the affidavit states.
A $200,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Smith’s arrest.
