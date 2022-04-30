A 62-year-old man was ordered to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography count.
Gregory Lee Penisten, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Comanche County District Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography, records indicate. He received a 10-year sentence with all but the first two years suspended. He also will be under two years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision by a probation officer when released from prison.
Penisten has been in Comanche County Detention Center custody since May 21, 2021, following his initial court appearance, records indicate.
Lawton police received referral for two cases from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children unit regarding child pornography uploaded from Penisten’s home in the 5300 block of Northwest Liberty, according to the probable cause affidavit. During a search warrant execution, investigators found images of various young girls in varied states of nudity in the home in Penisten’s bedroom, the affidavit states.