A Lawton man will spend five years in prison for leaving the scene of a February 2022 wreck that killed a pedestrian in February 2022.

On Tuesday, Jordy Pizarro, 22, pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to wear a seat belt and excessive window tinting, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.