A Lawton man will spend five years in prison for leaving the scene of a February 2022 wreck that killed a pedestrian in February 2022.
On Tuesday, Jordy Pizarro, 22, pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to wear a seat belt and excessive window tinting, records indicate.
Judge Grant Sheperd sentenced Pizarro to 10 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with five years suspended and five to serve followed by one year of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine for the felony.
Pizarro made his initial court appearance on April 21, 2022, and has been free on $10,000 bond, records indicate.
Video evidence showed Pizarro was driving a car southeast across the 6300 block of Cache Road shortly before 9:45 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022, when he struck and killed Carlos Phillips, 39.
Pizarro parked his Buick Grand Prix at a nearby parking lot and fled without attempting to render aid to Phillips, according to the court affidavit. Phillips, who was lying in the roadway, was struck by two more vehicles.
Phillips was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
