A 60-year-old man avoided trial by pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Daniel Dage was slated to begin his felony jury trial next week in Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom. On Wednesday, he entered his guilty plea to a felony count of possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate.
Dage declined a pre-sentence investigation and Neuwirth ordered a 15 year sentence with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) with five years to serve and the balance suspended. He will also undergo two years of ODOC supervision upon release and will have to comply with the sex offender registry, records indicate.
Dage was charged in August 2017 after a Lawton resident brought Lawton police his laptop bag after finding it in a parking lot.
According to the affidavit, inside the bag were documents identifying Dage, as well as a USB stick filled with child pornography. He was arrested after he reported the bag missing to police.