A 22-year-old Lawton man will be serving 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his five-month-old daughter due to his abuse in December 2018.
He told investigators he hit her over frustration that she wouldn’t stop crying.
Christian Rowson pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree murder Monday before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders and received the three decade sentence, records indicate. He was ordered to serve in the sex and violent offenders registration unit and will have to register as a violent offender once he’s released from prison.
Rowson was arrested and charged in January 2019 for the death of his daughter, Alayne Rowson, due to abuse suffered in late-December 2018. The State Medical Examiner identified blunt force trauma to the head of the little girl as her cause of death. It also recorded several other injuries investigators believe were suffered during abuse inflicted on Dec. 27, 2018.
The Medical Examiner also determined the girl had suffered a skull fracture not consistent with a fall, brain bleed and a broken rib, the affidavit states. Her manner of death was identified as Lawton’s 10th homicide in 2018.
On Dec. 27, 2018, Rowson had been home alone with his daughter, Alayne, at 312 NW 14th. He told investigators that he’d been smoking marijuana from his bong and playing video games with the girl in a bouncer next to him. When she began to cry, he put her into the crib onto her stomach and struck her on the back of the head with the palm of his hand.
Later that afternoon, he went to her room and saw her in her crib — she didn’t appear to be breathing, according to the probable cause affidavit. That’s when he called 911. She was pronounced dead that evening.
Rowson told investigators that there were multiple times he’d struck the girl’s head “with considerable force,” including the final incident, the affidavit states. He also admitted that on different occasions he’d tossed the girl into the crib as well as spanking her.
He told police he acted as the result of frustration with her crying.