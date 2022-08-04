A 25-year-old Lawton man will serve 25 years in prison for the 2020 shaking death of a 3-month-old boy.

Wallace Cleveland Clay III pleaded guilty July 21 in Comanche County District Court to a count of second-degree murder, records indicate. He received a 35-year sentence with 10 years suspended and will be under at least two years of supervised probation upon release.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

