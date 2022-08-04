A 25-year-old Lawton man will serve 25 years in prison for the 2020 shaking death of a 3-month-old boy.
Wallace Cleveland Clay III pleaded guilty July 21 in Comanche County District Court to a count of second-degree murder, records indicate. He received a 35-year sentence with 10 years suspended and will be under at least two years of supervised probation upon release.
Clay also was ordered to pay $2,637.31 in fines, costs and restitution.
Clay pleaded guilty to using “unreasonable force while squeezing and shaking” the infant the night of Nov. 25, 2020. He made his initial court appearance Dec. 3, 2020.
Lawton police first responded shortly to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after the child was brought in suffering trauma to the right side of the head, according to the probable cause affidavit. The child was later flown to Oklahoma City Children’s Medical Center where he later died.
The State Medical Examiner determined the boy died from blunt force trauma, including multiple skull fractures, the affidavit states.
Clay told police he’d taken an 800-mg Ibuprofen for a sore shoulder around 3:30 p.m. and fell asleep on his bed. The sound of the boy crying in his crib woke him up around 11:30 p.m., the affidavit states.
When he wouldn’t stop crying, Clay said he picked the unidentified infant up and “out of frustration” began shaking him for “five to 10 seconds,” according to the affidavit. He said he put the boy back in the crib and later noticed he was not breathing.
