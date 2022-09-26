A 20-year-old man was ordered to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a Lawton couple in a September 2020 vehicle wreck in southeast Comanche County blamed on drunk driving and speeding.

Caden Trace Rowe, of Lawton, entered a blind plea of guilty Friday in Comanche County District Court to two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter as well as misdemeanor charges of speeding and failure to stop or yield at a stop sign, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

