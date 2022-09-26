A 20-year-old man was ordered to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a Lawton couple in a September 2020 vehicle wreck in southeast Comanche County blamed on drunk driving and speeding.
Caden Trace Rowe, of Lawton, entered a blind plea of guilty Friday in Comanche County District Court to two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter as well as misdemeanor charges of speeding and failure to stop or yield at a stop sign, records indicate.
District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Rowe to concurrent 30 year sentences for the manslaughter charges with 15 years suspended, records indicate. He will also undergo mental health and drug/alcohol evaluations, a Victim’s Impact Panel, and will have to register through the Mary Rippy Violent Offenders Act. He will also undergo two years of Department of Corrections supervision upon release.
Rowe pleaded guilty to being intoxicated when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Southeast 135th Street and Bishop Road and killed Eric, 35, and Isaura Cabrera, 34, the night of Sept. 26, 2020, according to the charges. The couple operated the Duncan branch of Cali-Burrito.
According to the probable cause affidavit, evidence showed Rowe was driving a Chevrolet 1500 pickup westbound on Bishop Road when he ran the stop sign and slammed into the Cabrera’s southbound pickup.
The Cabrera’s two small children were in the back seat of their truck, according to the OHP. They were admitted both admitted in fair condition to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Rowe was also flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a leg injury.
A a blood draw of Rowe conducted at the scene found his blood alcohol content was 0.202 – the limit to be arrested for DUI is 0.08. It was determined he was driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the collision, the affidavit states.
Rowe was charged in February 2021 and had been free on $25,000 bond, records indicate.
