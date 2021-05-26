A Lawton man will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the multiple assault during a 2020 break-in.
Jamal Ishode Porter, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday before District Judge Scott D. Meaders to an amended felony count of second-degree burglary, as well as for misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse/assault and battery, assault and battery, and resisting police, records indicate. He was originally charged with first-degree burglary in January 2020.
Meaders ordered Porter to serve 10 years in prison for the burglary charge, one year to serve in the Comanche County Detention Center and $750 fines for the other two misdemeanors, records indicate. All time served will be concurrent.
Porter will also have one year of post-imprisonment supervision as part of his sentence.
Porter was arrested after kicking in an apartment door and assault multiple people. He was staying with a woman at the apartment complex who he was in a relationship with, according to the court affidavit. That woman asked Porter to leave her apartment that morning and when she returned home that evening, Porter began banging on her door shouting “You killed my baby,” before kicking in the door.
Once inside, Porter attacked the woman, cutting her ear and breaking her nose. He then dragged her into the bathroom and told her he was going to kill her, the affidavit states.
The woman escaped with Porter chasing behind. He pleaded guilty to attacking another woman who confronted him. He also punched another woman, knocking her to the ground, after he told her she “killed my baby,” according to the affidavit.
When police arrived, Porter led them on a short foot chase that ended at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Dr. Charles Whitlow Street.
Porter has been in jail on $50,000 bond, since January 2020.