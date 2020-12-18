An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a 33 year old man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Steve Leana, of unknown, for a felony count of first-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Leana is accused of breaking a window to get into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Dec. 5, according to the charge.
Lawton police were called a minute after midnight that morning to an apartment at 1509 NW Kingsbury after Leana was accused of breaking in and trying to assault the ex, according to the warrant affidavit. The couple had broken up about a week prior and he’d picked up the last of his belongings two days earlier.
Leana first tried to kick in the front door and, when that didn’t work, the affidavit states that he broke open the living room window and tried to climb through. A man at the home at the time picked up a hammer and fended the intruder off before he fled when police were called.
Leana’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000.