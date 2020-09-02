A 37-year-old Lawton man received a 20-year sentence with 10 years to serve in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, bringing drugs into jail and assaulting a police officer.
Givens Ray Drennon made his guilty plea Tuesday before Comanche County District Court Judge Gerald Neuwirth for felony counts of second-degree robbery after four prior convictions, possession of contraband by an inmate and for assault on a police officer, records indicate.
Drennon received 20 years with the Department of Corrections (DOC) with 10 years to serve and the balance suspended for each the robbery and contraband counts, and another six months to spend in Comanche County Detention Center, all to run concurrently. He also is to undergo two years of DOC supervision upon release, $2,000 fine and must submit to a drug/alcohol evaluation.
In his plea, Drennon admitted to a March 1 robbery by force where he punched his victim, to bringing controlled dangerous substances into the City Jail and to hitting a Lawton police officer while he was in city custody.
Drennon has prior convictions: Comanche County, 2003, false personation; 2019, second-degree burglary; and in Cotton County, 2010, keeping/concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.