OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton man prosecutors called a “serial” ammunition thief was sentenced Tuesday to serve nine months in Federal prison.
Senior U.S. District Judge Robin J. Cauthron sentenced Michael Lee Oliver, 33, to serve his term for illegally possessing ammunition after having been previously convicted of a felony crime stemming from “his serial theft of ammunition from local retail store,” according to U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing. Oliver also was ordered to three years of supervised release following his time served.
Oliver was arrested on March 17 for stealing 16 boxes of ammunition (more than 700 rounds of ammunition) from a local sporting goods store, Downing said. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 5 to shoplifting ammunition multiple times a week from various sporting goods locations.
This case is the result of investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Edmond Police Department, Downing said.