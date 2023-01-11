A 34-year-old Lawton man who pleaded guilty to sending sexually inappropriate messages and pictures to a 15-year-old girl will serve five years in prison.

Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Kyle Edward Davis to a 10-year sentence with five years suspended on the condition of no violations as well as two years of supervised probation and sex offender and substance abuse evaluation, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you