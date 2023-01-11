A 34-year-old Lawton man who pleaded guilty to sending sexually inappropriate messages and pictures to a 15-year-old girl will serve five years in prison.
Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Kyle Edward Davis to a 10-year sentence with five years suspended on the condition of no violations as well as two years of supervised probation and sex offender and substance abuse evaluation, records indicate.
Comanche County Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver had recommended Edwards receive a 20-year sentence with 15 years to serve.
Davis entered a blind plea of guilty in November 2022 before Tayloe to a felony count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate.
Investigation into Davis began after the girl’s mother told detectives in July 2020 that he’d had sent the girl “numerous electronic messages and digital images” of women engaged in sexual acts, according to the warrant affidavit. Messages and images from the girl’s Facebook messenger account were shown to investigators.
A forensic analysis of Davis’ phone was conducted and revealed images of “naked females in a sexual manner” on his account, the affidavit states.
Davis admitted to sending the illegal images to the teen.
In a letter to the court, the victim’s mother stated the girl suffers from “anxiety, depression, PTSD” and has to go through “several years of traumatic counseling.” That has caused financial problems due to the out-of-pocket cost of counseling, she said. She also noted the girl has suffered medical problems and asked that Davis receive the maximum sentence.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.