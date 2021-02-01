A Lawton man said while he was helping a man look for a lost phone, he fell prey to a $6,000 robbery.
Lawton Police Sgt. Michael Arzola reported responding around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a robbery victim at 4814 SW K.
According to the report, the victim said that an unknown black male asked to look for a lost phone in his home and once inside, he pulled a revolver out and asked the man for a bag of money containing $6,000. The resident turned over the bag with the money and and the suspect fled in a maroon sedan.
If you would have any information regarding this or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.