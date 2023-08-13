Auto repair shops after hail storm

The hail storm on June 15 left significant damage on some vehicles, such as this one that was parked in front of Gene Burk Auto Glass, waiting for repair.

 File photo

Following the June storm that devastated so many vehicles, it was only a matter of time before scammers would try and take advantage.

Now Lawton police are investigating and are urging you to say “Hail No”” to a mobile business purporting to be Hail-Yeah dentless paint repair in Lawton.

