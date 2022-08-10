A 23-year-old Lawton man received a seven-year deferred sentence Tuesday for accidentally killing his friend with a handgun in 2020.
Jonathan Andrew Gillespie entered a blind plea of guilt on June 14 before Cotton County Assistant District Judge Mark Flanagan to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate.
Flanagan sentenced Gillespie to a seven-year deferred sentence as well as two years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision and a $5,000 fine, records indicate. He also was ordered to undergo two years of monthly counseling as part of his sentence.
Gillespie pleaded guilty reckless conduct with his handgun that caused the death of Cody Ray Newman, 22, the night of March 31, 2020. Gillespie admitted he’d been twirling his 9mm handgun “like a cowboy” before pointing the gun at Newman, who was on the floor working out. The gun fired, killing Newman.
