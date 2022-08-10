A 23-year-old Lawton man received a seven-year deferred sentence Tuesday for accidentally killing his friend with a handgun in 2020.

Jonathan Andrew Gillespie entered a blind plea of guilt on June 14 before Cotton County Assistant District Judge Mark Flanagan to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

