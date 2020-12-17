Bond was set at $1 million dollars for a Lawton man arrested Tuesday for a local warrant but considered a “person of interest” in a recent murder of a Chickasha woman and her unborn daughter.
Kenneth Lee Johnson made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon in the area of Southwest 17th Street and McKinley Avenue after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Investigators learned that he had an active Comanche County warrant issued Dec. 11 for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
While Johnson remains in the Comanche County Detention Center, Grady County investigators are wanting to speak with him regarding the homicide of Ashley Cannon, 37, and her unborn daughter, Nala.
They were discovered Dec. 1 inside her Chickasha apartment after her two young sons ran to a neighbor’s house and said they thought their mother was dead. Cannon was killed three week’s before her daughter’s due date.
According to Chickasha police, Johnson is believed to be the unborn girl’s father, but that has not been confirmed.
Johnson returns to court for the gun charge at 3 p.m. March 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.