A 46-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing his wife’s death in an April 2019 wreck caused by a seizure.
He admitted he should never have been behind the wheel.
Stoney Allen Snider entered a guilty plea before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance or security, records indicate.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Neuwith is scheduled to render his verdict for Snider at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2022. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Snider admitted to driving the Dodge pickup that collided with other vehicles and then crashed into a home at 4216 E. Lee on April 10, 2019. The wreck killed his passenger, Nancy Snider.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Snider was driving southbound on Southeast 45th Street when he had a seizure, causing him to swerve all over the roadway, striking two vehicles before continuing into a tree and then into a home. The truck struck the porch supports and crashed into the home’s living room.
The metal porch support lodged itself on the hood and impacted the home’s inner walls. It also went through the passenger side front window, striking Nancy Snider in the face.
Nancy Snider was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where staff advised she would never fully recover and would have to live in an assisted living center for the rest of her life, the affidavit states. She was moved into an assisted living nursing home where she later died from “complications of blunt force trauma due to motor vehicle accident,” according to the affidavit.
Medical personnel later confirmed that Snider had had a seizure, causing the wreck.
Investigators determined that Snider was driving with a suspended license. According to the affidavit, Snider said he was “aware that he should not be driving due to his license status and because of his medical condition which causes him to have seizures, sometimes multiple per day.” He also did not have insurance.
Snider’s prior driving record showed multiple driving under suspension infractions, according to the affidavit.
After making his initial court appearance on July 23, 2019, Snider was held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. Records indicate he was later released on $5,000 bond a year with the stipulation’s he would not drive a vehicle, must reside with family and must maintain his medication.
Snider remains free on the bond.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.