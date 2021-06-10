A 51-year-old Lawton man accused of being a mover and shaker in the methamphetamine world avoided trial and will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs.
On Tuesday, Hilario Gonzalez entered a guilty plea before Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn for a felony count of conspiracy to traffic in controlled dangerous drugs as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of narcotics and of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. With his plea, a felony count of aggravated trafficking in narcotics was dismissed.
Newburn sentenced Gonzalez to 20 years for the felony charge with eight years to serve and the balance suspended. He also received a $50,000 fine. He will undergo two years Department of Corrections supervision upon release. He received $400 total fines for the misdemeanor counts.
Gonzalez was among four people charged in October 2018 for roles as part of an alleged methamphetamine moving pipeline from California to Lawton. Investigators believe he moved hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds of the drug into Southwest Oklahoma.
Jury selection for Gonzalez’s trial was to have begun next Monday.
Gonzalez received credit for time served. He’s been free on $100,000 bond from Comanche County Detention Center since his initial charges. He has since been returned to its custody, records indicate.