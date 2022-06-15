A 23-year-old Lawton man avoided trial and entered a blind guilty plea Tuesday to accidentally killing his friend with a handgun.
Jonathan Andrew Gillespie entered his plea of guilt before Cotton County Assistant District Judge Mark Flanagan to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate.
The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
With his plea, Gillespie accepted responsibility for reckless conduct with his handgun that caused the death of Cody Ray Newman, 22, the night of March 31, 2020. Gillespie admitted to investigators he’d been twirling his 9mm handgun “like a cowboy” before pointing the gun at Newman, who was on the floor working out. The gun fired, killing Newman.
Flanagan ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.
Gillespie remains free on $25,000 bond until formal sentencing, scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 9.