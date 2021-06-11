A Friday plea deal brought an end to a first-degree murder trial of a man for killing his mother-in-law in 2019.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced T.J. Page, 41, to life in prison with the possibility of parole, records indicate. Page has been in the Comanche Detention Center since he was charged Oct. 16, 2019, with a count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent charge, after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate.
Page admitted to stabbing his mother-in-law, Verlene Murphy, 58, in the neck and chin multiple times, causing her death six days prior to his being charged.
Police developed Page as a suspect during their investigation of Murphy’s death inside a home at 1610 Black Mesa Drive. During his interview, Page said, “he was standing over Murphy stabbing her unknown amount of times,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Page then went outside the home and put the glove and knives worn during the murder in the trash. According to the affidavit, when he went back inside the house, he said he could “hear Murphy gasping for air and called 911.”
Page has a prior November 2006 conviction in Sedgwick. County, Kansas, for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, records indicate.