A 48-year-old Lawton man already out on $75,000 bond for an October drug case is back behind bars for allegations he sold the mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl that caused an overdose death.
Corey Anthony Bell made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Bell joins Ebony Darcel Ursery in being charged with the June 12 overdose death of Doretta Rhodes. She was charged Nov. 13 with a felony count of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute, according to the probable cause affidavit. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Ursery is accused of providing the mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine that killed Rhodes, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Bell is alleged to have sold her the drugs.
Police responded to an overdose call that morning at 2218 NW Pollard and found Rhodes had died. A witness told police Rhodes, she and Ursery were taking “Roxy” the night before along with Xanax and an unknown pill that was crushed up and snorted, the affidavit states.
Roxicodone (known as “Roxys,” or “Roxies”) is a prescription semi-synthetic opioid analgesic with highly addictive properties, according to www.webmd.com.
Ursery told police she’d had the “Roxy” delivered to the home by Bell and that he joined the women in crushing up and snorting the lines.
According to the affidavit, the State Medical Examiner determined that Rhodes had died from an overdose of the synthetic opioid fentanyl with meth.
Ursery is being held on $35,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Bell has been free on $75,000 bond since Nov. 9 for another case regarding accusations he runs a drug dealing operation.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 20 for Bell for felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled dangerous substances – including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and acquire proceeds from drug activity, and misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Bell was the target of an Oct. 16 Lawton Police Special Operations Unit operation at his apartment at 7510 NW Tango Road. When Bell’s Chevrolet Impala approached the apartments, officers made contact and took him into custody.
Officers discovered a baggie of crack cocaine weighing 11 grams in his hoodie pocket, as well as $425 in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Another 141 grams of crack were recovered inside the apartment, as well as five sets of digital scales, a box of .380 bullets, a 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, two large bottles of promethazine syrup, $3,000 in cash and miscellaneous pills that included Xanax and ecstasy, the affidavit states.
Bell has previous felony convictions: Comanche County, August 2002, two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs; and Payne County, September 2008, omitting to provide for a minor child, according to court records.
The preliminary hearing conference for this case remains set for 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
Held on another $75,000 bond for the latest charges, Bell returns to court at 3 p.m. March 29, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.