More is known about a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a man in critical condition, a woman wounded and the suspected shooter on the lam.
On Friday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Coyante Jacoy Williams, 21, of Lawton, for allegations of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of either of the first two counts.
A grandfather’s phone call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday set law enforcement and first responders in motion to 437 NW 53rd regarding a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was found in the yard behind the home lying near the fence line, the warrant affidavit states.
The wounded man was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition.
Police later learned a 17-year-old girl was wounded from the incident. According to the affidavit, she said Williams and the victim had gotten into a brief struggle and when she stepped between them, she heard gunshots. She said Williams carries a handgun in a holster on his hip.
The girl said Williams forced her into his car and that’s when she noticed she’d been struck by a bullet in the stomach. She said he took her to a home in the 3800 block of East Lee Boulevard before he fled, leaving her behind, the affidavit states. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.
If the victim dies, charges against Williams are expected to be amended.
The cash warrant bond for Williams was set at $200,000. Investigators believe him to be armed and dangerous.