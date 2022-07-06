The law is on the lookout for a 38-year-old Lawton man police said has a lot to lose after eluding a June 30 traffic stop.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Brandon Keith Marshall for a count of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license and for an intersection violation, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the felony.
Lawton Police Detective Christopher Adamson stated he was patrolling the area of Southwest 11th Street and H Avenue around 8 p.m. June 30 when a brown Chevrolet Tahoe was seen leaving a known drug house, Marshall’s, in the 700 block of Southwest I Avenue. After dropping in behind the Tahoe, Adamson stated it began doing evasive moves through the neighborhood before blowing through a stop sign, the warrant affidavit states.
When the detective activated his lights to make a traffic stop, the Tahoe took off at a high rate of speed, according to Adamson. The pursuit continued down Southwest 11th Street and onto eastbound Lee Boulevard.
Adamson stated the Tahoe cut a U-turn and returned westbound before turning back onto Southwest 11th and turning onto Southwest I Avenue. Another officer saw the driver and, later, was able to identify him as Marshall, according to the affidavit.
The Tahoe made its way back to Marshall’s house, continued through the property and into the alleyway, Adamson said. The detective lost sight of the vehicle and other officers attempted to follow until losing sight as well around Southwest 11th Street and G Avenue, the affidavit states.
“During the pursuit, there were several people observed in and near the roadway,” Adamson stated. Marshall also ran several stop signs and traffic lights at high rates of speed (and) nearly causing traffic accidents.”
Marshall has prior felony convictions: Comanche County, September 2004, false declaration of ownership in a pawn and intimidation of a witness; Tillman County, October 2010, injury of a minor child; and Oklahoma County, January 2014, trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate.
A $25,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Marshall’s arrest.