The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has amended charges against a 24-year-old Lawton man accused of stabbing a woman and causing her death in December 2020.
Charlene Thomas, 59, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Thomas’ cause and manner of death was under investigation due to COVID-19 potentially considered as the cause.
Alex Jordan Dill was originally charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. The assault charge was bumped up to second-degree murder after it was determined Thomas died as a result of her injuries.
Thomas was hospitalized the morning of Dec. 6 after suffering multiple stab wounds. Dill told investigators he stabbed Thomas because she reminded him of his mother, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Dill made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court the same day Thomas died.
Thomas was found by police early the morning of Dec. 6 lying on her back, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and unable to speak inside the kitchen at 1611 SW I. She had made her way from a home at 1916 SW H where she’d been attacked, according to the affidavit. Police found her by following a blood trail through the home.
Witnesses told of seeing Dill with a knife in his hand during the bizarre spree of violence.
Dill told investigators that he’d taken a “meth pill” and was at the home when he began feeling “paranoid and scared,” the affidavit states. He said he was told to “get rid” of Thomas and that an unknown man handed him a knife and he began to stab her in the back multiple times. Despite pleas to stop, he told investigators that he kept on stabbing.
Dill said Thomas “reminded him of his deceased mother and he isn’t sure why he assaulted her,” the affidavit states, according to the affidavit.
Before Kirk’s Ambulance EMTs could arrive to the scene to assist with the injured Thomas, Dill is accused of getting into a fight with two EMTs that resulted in his secondary charge.
Dill has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from August 2017 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Dill remains in jail on $350,000 bond. He waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial during an April 12 hearing. He returns to court at 9:30 a.m. April 26 for his formal arraignment.
