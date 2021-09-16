Prosecutors threw the book at a four-time felon for child porn and using his computer to have an illicit relationship with a teen girl in another country.
Jacky Lee Drennon, 52, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a trio of felony charges: aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child porn, and communication with a minor by use of technology, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison for the aggravated child porn charge.
Drennon was arrested Monday after the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit contacted him at his home regarding outstanding warrants for charges of firing a gun into a home as well as possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives saw a laptop computer on his bed and his cellphone on the nightstand. After receiving a search warrant for all electronic devices for potential communication with a minor and child pornography, they searched the devices.
Investigators said they had good reason. Drennon had been the subject of an investigation since July due to a cybertip called in about potential child pornography seen on the man’s Facebook account, the affidavit states.
It was learned Drennon had been having relations with a 16-year-old girl in another country. Investigators also found several photos of young girls in various stages of undress on the his computer, according to the affidavit.
As Drennon rolled a cigarette at his home, investigators said he tried to hide a baggie of methamphetamine in his bag of tobacco.
Drennon has four prior felony convictions from Comanche County: October 1996, two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or liquor; and November 2016, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and for possession of a firearm following prior convictions, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $100,000 bond, Drennon returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.