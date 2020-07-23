OAKWOOD — A Lawton man was killed and his wife is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon wreck after an oncoming vehicle hit them head-on in Dewey County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Gary Lee Bird, 70, died at the scene of the wreck from massive injuries. His wife, Valorie Jean Bird, 68, was first taken to Seiling Hospital and then taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Gary Bird was driving a GMC Sierra pickup northwest on U.S. 270 shortly after 3:30 p.m. when a southeast-bound Dodge Durango driven by Christian Edward Muro, 21, of El Reno, went left of center for an unknown reason and struck the pickup head-on, about 6 miles northwest of Oakwood, Trooper Kendall Johnson reported. The GMC rolled a ½-time and pinned Gary and Valorie Bird inside for about an hour before Seiling firefighters were able to free them.
Muro was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Johnson said that both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The wreck’s cause remains under investigation.