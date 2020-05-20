A 59-year-old Lawton man running across Interstate 44 Tuesday morning was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the man died from massive injuries at the scene of the wreck 1½-miles south of the Medicine Park exit on Interstate 44. The man’s name has not been released until next of kin are notified.
The man was trying to run across the interstate’s northbound lanes shortly before 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound Kia Rondo driven by Brad T. Tonneson, 36, of Lawton, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. By running in front of the Kia, the pedestrian is blamed for causing the collision, the report states.
Tonneson, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for 2 hours and 35 minutes while the scene was investigated.