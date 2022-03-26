ANADARKO — A Lawton man is in the Caddo County jail on $250,000 bond after investigators said he was busted during a traffic stop that revealed a large amount of cocaine.
Jovon Allen Tolliver, 41, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison and/or up to $100,000 fine.
Tolliver was arrested following a March 20 traffic stop for a partially covered tag on Oklahoma 19 near a Caddo County intersection.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Sooner Harmon spoke to the driver, a woman from Washington state, and stated there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, the probable cause affidavit states.
When she opened the glove compartment, the trooper saw a pistol inside. She said the odor of weed was due to her mother smoking while riding with her earlier, the affidavit states. She told Harmon she only knew her passenger for a few weeks and didn’t know his name.
The trooper had Tolliver step out of the car and saw him put two plastic baggies with what would test positive of cocaine from his hoodie pocket, according to the affidavit. Another baggie of cocaine was lying in the passenger seat, Harmon stated. The cocaine weighed a total of 65.5 grams.
When told he was being detained, Tolliver told Harmon the drugs were his, the affidavit states. The woman denied knowing Tolliver had the drugs in the car and she was given a warning for the tag cover and released.
Harmon learned Tolliver also had active felony warrants from Comanche County.
Tolliver, who is held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. May 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.