A Comanche County man is in jail on $2.5 million bond for allegations he tried to use a Dodge Ram pickup as a weapon against his child’s mother.
He was already wanted for allegations of shooting another man in the back over jealousy regarding the same woman.
Ricky Rena Garcia, 38, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, child abuse, attempted escape from felony arrest or detention and failure to stop, as well as misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving with a suspended/cancelled/revoked license, reckless driving and for not having insurance, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to life in prison for the child abuse allegation.
Garcia was arrested Tuesday afternoon after crashing his pickup into his child’s mother’s house at 3122 NW Kinyon. Garcia had left the scene but was later arrested after trying to run away near Northwest 23rd Street and Pollard Avenue.
The woman told police she’d gone to pick up a friend and returned home to find Garcia waiting for her in his pickup. She said she continued on but he drove behind her and struck the back of her vehicle, which was carrying their 5-year-old child at the time, the affidavit states.
She said she drove into a home’s front yard and tried to get someone’s attention to call for help. Garcia is accused of then backing up and ramming his truck into her vehicle multiple times before she was able to pull out and away.
It appears the woman is at the core of felony allegations made in early-August against Garcia.
On Aug. 3, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Garcia for charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Garcia is accused of chasing down and shooting a man as he ran away on July 25.
Witnesses said Garcia shot the man in the driveway of 2501 SW D after his vehicle broke down in front of the home. He’d stopped and asked the witnesses for water for his radiator when, according to the affidavit, they said, Garcia approached carrying “a small but long brown rifle.”
“Stay away from my family” is what they heard Garcia yell before chasing the man around the vehicle. Witnesses said Garcia then shot him in the back.
While recovering at a hospital, the wounded man told police Garcia had been jealous over a relationship he had with Garcia’s ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
Records indicate the woman at the heart of both cases received a protective order Friday.
Garcia has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from March 2016 for uttering a forged instrument, records indicate; and three from Jackson County: September 1999, drive-by shooting; and May 2020, robbery by force, escape from county jail, and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.
Garcia, who is held on $2.5 million bond for both cases, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 for his preliminary hearing conferences.