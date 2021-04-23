A Lawton man accused of lewdly touching a 4-year-old girl is in jail on $100,000 bond.
Carl Wayne Sutphin, 50, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, the crime is punishable by between 6 to 40 years in prison.
A warrant for Sutphin’s arrest was issued Monday.
The girl told her mother about being abused by Sutphin in June 2020 after the mother walked in on the girl having sexually suggestive moments with a doll, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl told investigators he would pull his pants down and touch her with himself.
Sutphin denied doing anything, and called the girl a liar, the affidavit states.
Sutphin has prior felony convictions: Seminole County, October 2002, first-degree manslaughter; and Comanche County, December 2006, possession of a firearm after conviction, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the child, Sutphin returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.