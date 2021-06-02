A 31-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $75,000 bond after he was accused of beating and choking his girlfriend in April.
Jeffrey Dwayne Miller made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of maiming and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate. The maiming charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Miller is accused of assaulting his girlfriend for between three and four hours on April 24-25, at his home in the 2800 block of Southwest J Avenue.
Lawton Police Detective Aaron Molloy spoke with the woman and she said the incident began when she tried to leave his home. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said Miller became upset and grabbed her purse before throwing it and asking who she was going to see.
The next thing she knew, she said, he was behind her and choking her. He took her into the bedroom and began punching her in the face as she begged him to let her leave, the affidavit states. She said she tried to shield her face with her hands and he began to punch the left side of her face repeatedly, leaving a large gash under her eye.
She said at one point, Miller told her to put her hands down or the next punch would “split your face open or break your eye socket,” according to the affidavit. She said he also punched her in the stomach, making her feel like she was going to vomit.
When Miller stopped punching, she said he would tell her to hit him. When she asked why, he said, “So I can beat the (expletive) out of you,” the affidavit states.
The woman said Miller also used both hands to choke her and she blacked out, resulting in a grand mal seizure. According to the affidavit, she said he pulled chunks of her hair out and the next thing she remembered was Miller shaking her on the kitchen floor and asking if she’d soiled herself.
Miller has a prior first-degree manslaughter conviction in Comanche County from January 2012, records indicate. He received 10 years sentence with five years suspended. He was convicted again in February for violation of the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Act and received a five-year suspended sentence.
Miller, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.