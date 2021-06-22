A Lawton man is in jail for several allegations ranging from rape to gun charges stemming from a series of Friday night incidents involving a woman who claimed he’d been pimping her out.
Domonique Eugene Cooper, 28, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse-assault and battery, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, the rape count is punishable by no less than 20 years and the burglary count by 80 years.
Law enforcement’s road to charging Cooper began with a Friday afternoon welfare check of a woman who had been strangled during a domestic incident the night before, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said Cooper had made several phone calls about her and demanding people go over to the hotel where she was and “make her ‘work.’”
The woman explained she’d met Cooper in April through one of her online ads for sex work. She said they began a casual relationship that turned sharply when he learned how much money she made. She said he began increasing her prices for the clients and on more than one occasion would log onto her page and demand a down payment for services, the affidavit states. She said he would take the money for himself.
At first, she said she was allowed to keep the money, but Cooper changed gradually and he began keeping all the money, according to the affidavit.
She said he began setting up appointments for her in the middle of the night and would make her go, even when she didn’t want to. She claimed he set up five appointments for her one day and forced her to perform, the affidavit states. She claimed she’d seen him become violent and feared him.
The woman claimed the night before, Cooper asked her if she wanted to be hit for not bringing in enough money. According to the affidavit, he began beating her, then dropped his underwear to his ankles and made her perform a sex act to him. She said he then raped her. When he went in the bathroom, she said she ran for help. He then fled, taking a gun with him, according to investigators.
Police reported she had a cut to her ear, bruising to her arms, leg and back and her voice was raspy. She said she had pain to her neck and head, the affidavit states.
The sound of a single gunshot led police to an area where it was believed Cooper took flight. Investigators found the door to 1510½ NW Baldwin was kicked in and there was a fresh shell casing found in the entry, according to the affidavit. Cooper was found with his arm around another man and was pointing a gun at him. He then jumped out the back window and police said he fought with them all the way to a police car where he was handcuffed and put inside.
Police recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, a bag containing three ecstasy pills, a bag with multiple Xanax bars, and a vile containing THC from his bag, the affidavit states. It was learned he also had three active arrest warrants.
Cooper’s four prior felony convictions are from Comanche County: February 2013, knowingly concealing/withholding stolen property, larceny; September 2015, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and endangering others while attempting to elude police; and March 2019, escape from a penitentiary, records indicate. The Comanche County District Attorney's office has filed a motion to revoke his 15-year suspended sentence for the 2015 eluding charge.
Cooper is being held on $150,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim or witnesses, records indicate. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.