The Oklahoma Highway Patrol warned of a man running vehicles off of the road, and an Elgin police officer then observed him drinking Keystone beer behind the wheel while cruising through town.
What followed was a police chase that went on for far more than 20 miles and eventually ended on Southeast 180th Road — just a few miles east of Lawton.
Robert Thomas Lambert, 39, of Lawton, was charged on Monday in Comanche County court with felony counts of driving under the influence, second and subsequent, and endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of leaving scene of accident damaged fixture, no valid driver license, and operating vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe condition, records indicate.
Each felony count is punishable by imprisonment of 1 to 5 years.
An Elgin police officer observed a dark colored pickup traveling westbound on Oklahoma 17, west of Sunny Lane, at 7:16 p.m. Sunday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The pickup matched a description that had been broadcasted on the radio frequency of the Highway Patrol regarding a driver running vehicles off of the road and swerving all over the road.
The police officer stated in his report that he saw the driver, Lambert, drinking from a Keystone beer can when he passed. He said he then tried to pull the suspect over. Elgin police reported the suspect initially pulled into the parking lot of the Elgin fire station, but then “accelerated quickly out of the parking lot back onto US-277 eastbound.”
What followed was a police chase out of Elgin through the countryside toward the east of Lawton. During the chase, Lambert ignored all traffic signs, drove into oncoming traffic, ran off multiple vehicles of the road, drove through a barb wire gate, three separate fences and another gate, the affidavit states. During the pursuit, the officer stated he observed Lambert throwing two beer cans and one black plastic container out the window.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop at South 180th Street. Lambert was taken into custody without incident. Police said Lambert had red bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. He was transported to Comanche County Detention Center.
Free on $10,000 bond, Lambert returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20, records indicate.