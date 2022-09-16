A 32-year-old Lawton man is in jail after a mother told police she caught him molesting her 14-year-old daughter.
Jeffery Michael Bourdeau made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of second-degree rape and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The lewd acts charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The mother spoke with Lawton Police Officer Isaac Lopez on Sunday to report the allegations. She said she caught Bourdeau molesting the girl that day, probable cause affidavit states.
Lopez spoke with the girl, who told her Bourdeau has been molesting and raping her for “months” but she was too scared to say anything, the affidavit states.
The mother was able to reach Bourdeau by phone. He told her “he was not going to jail for this and that he would commit suicide,” according to the affidavit. He later called police and arranged to turn himself in that night.
Held on $75,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the girl or her mother, Bourdeau returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.