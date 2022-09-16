A 32-year-old Lawton man is in jail after a mother told police she caught him molesting her 14-year-old daughter.

Jeffery Michael Bourdeau made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of second-degree rape and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The lewd acts charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

