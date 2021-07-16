Investigators said allegations of ongoing sexual abuse is what landed a Lawton man in jail on $75,000 bond.
Matthew James Gonzalez, 37, is accused of molesting a 15-year-old relative since, she claimed, she was 7.
Gonzalez made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 and 20 years in prison.
Gonzalez was arrested after police spoke to the girl and her mother on July 9. The mother said she’d found sexually explicit messages on the girl’s phone sent by Gonzalez.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl said Gonzalez has been touching her since she was 7-years-old but she didn’t tell anyone “because she did not know how to.” She said the inappropriate contact stopped when she entered middle school.
But over the past three months, since moving to Lawton, she said he’d begun molesting her every morning between 6 and 7 a.m., the affidavit states. She claimed he told her not to tell anyone and to delete messages from her phone.
Investigators called Gonzalez from the mother’s phone and he said he was nervous but agreed to come to the home and speak with police. According to the affidavit, he was arrested upon his arrival and taken to the City Jail. While en route, investigators said he made spontaneous comments, including “I didn’t rape her” and “I’m not tripping, there was no penetration.”
Held on $75,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim or witnesses, Gonzales returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.