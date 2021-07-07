A pair of July 1 break-ins and property damage claims sent a Lawton man to jail on $25,000 bond.
Witnesses said he was looking for trouble. Police said he created it.
Kristopher Wade Fargo, 38, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of malicious injury to property-over $1,000 and third-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the burglary count.
Lawton police were called to a burglary report around 9:30 a.m. July 1 at 1223 SW 26th Place where Fargo was taken into custody in a nearby canal due to witness descriptions, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The resident of the home said Fargo had tried to break into her home by kicking the front door. She said he “was not making sense but was looking for people,” the affidavit states. He is also accused of trying to break into a neighboring home by busting the backside window while a mother and her infant slept inside.
After breaking more windows to the home, Fargo is then accused of smashing the windows of the driver door and front windshield of a GMC Terrain parked out front.
Investigators said the damage total to one home and the vehicle totaled $2,150 and to the other home, $800.
Fargo has prior felony convictions: Woodward County, August 2002, endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substances; Garfield County, April 2006, possession of substance with intent to manufacture; and Oklahoma County, February 2007, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Fargo returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses.