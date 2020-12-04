Claiming he acted out of “frustration,” a 23-year-old Lawton man is in jail for the violent shaking death of a 3-month-old boy.
Wallace Cleveland Clay III made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Clay is accused of using “unreasonable force while squeezing and shaking” the infant the night of Nov. 25, according to the charge.
Lawton police first responded shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 26 to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after the child was brought in suffering trauma to the right side of the head. The child was later flown to Oklahoma City Children’s Medical Center where he later died Tuesday afternoon.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Detective Robert Meurant spoke with Clay about the incident. Clay said he’d taken an 800 mg Ibuprofen for a sore shoulder around 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon and fell asleep on his bed. He awoke around 11:30 p.m. to the boy crying in his crib. When he wouldn’t stop crying, Clay said he picked the unidentified infant up and “out of frustration” began shaking him for “five to 10 seconds.”
Clay demonstrated how he shook the boy with a doll in a front-to-back motion with both hands, the affidavit states. He said he put the boy back in the crib and later noticed he was not breathing.
Clay’s mother told Meurant she’d been babysitting the boy at the apartment, 2111 NW Lindy, but between 8 to 8:30 p.m. she’d put the baby back in the crib and left to start making Thanksgiving dinner at her home. According to the affidavit, when she left to pick up Clay’s girlfriend from work shortly before midnight, Clay called and said they needed to rush home because the boy wasn’t breathing. When they arrived, she said the baby was “limp and not breathing.” They got the boy into her vehicle and, she said, he began to breathe again on the way to the hospital.
The State Medical Examiner determined the boy died from “blunt force trauma,” including “multiple skull fractures,” the affidavit states.
Clay, who is held on $150,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
The death is considered the city’s 18th homicide of 2020.