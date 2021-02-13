A 27-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of pimping an underage prostitute.
Derrell Dwayne Collins made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of human trafficking, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Police caught track of Collins after a prostitution operation conducted by the LPD Special Operations Unit snagged an underage prostitute who said she was in a relationship with him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators found an online advertisement from a website commonly used for prostitution brokering and made contact with the girl. She agreed to trade sex for money and met with an undercover detective at a Lawton hotel, the affidavit states. Once detained, she said she was 19 years old but didn’t have any identification as proof.
The girl allowed police to search her phone. Several photos of the naked teen and Collins were found, according to the affidavit. There also were text messages between them discussing clients and she said he’d driven her to that night’s appointment.
Collins was taken into custody at the scene.
Investigators later learned the girl was under 18 years old and she was put into DHS custody. She said that Collins had been assisting her in committing sexual acts for money.
The bust was part of an anti-prostitution operation that’s netted several arrests of suspected pimps, prostitutes and patrons through the week.
Collins has a prior felony conviction from February 2013 in Comanche County for possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Part of Collins’ bond conditions include stipulating that he not have contact with the girl. Records indicate he returns to court at 3 p.m. May 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.