A Lawton man is in jail on $40,000 bond after he was accused of assaulting his father Wednesday night.
Investigators said his autistic brother had to bite him to get him to stop.
Tommy Harris Jones, 36, made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Unit Block of Northwest 25th Street regarding the incident.
Jones’ mother told Officer Christopher Adamczyk her son had randomly attacked his father. She said Jones walked up to the man, grabbed his face and threw him to the ground before grabbing his neck and hitting him with his fists and knees, the probable cause affidavit states. She advised her other son, who is autistic, bit Jones to get him off the older man, Adamczyk stated.
The father said Jones had whispered something in his ear before the assault began but what was said is not listed in the affidavit. The elder man had blood on his eye and marks on his neck, the officer stated.
On Thursday, Jones' parents each received emergency protective orders, records indicate.
Jones has a prior misdemeanor conviction from July 2017 for a count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, records indicate. He was sentenced to serve one year in Comanche County Detention Center with credit for time served. He was also ordered to undergo 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling.
Held on $40,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with his father, Jones returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.