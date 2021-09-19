A Lawton man is in jail on $50,000 bond after investigators said he was drunk driving at a high rate of speed to cause a Wednesday night crash that put another driver in critical condition.
Ricky Aaron Holland, 41, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence – great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between 4 and 20 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police found Holland in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Challenger with front end damage. A Toyota Camry driver’s side door suffered major damage and its driver, Kaiyo Marzuki, was pinned behind the wheel.
Investigators said Holland smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and said, “My name is Ricky Holland and I’m (expletive) up,” the affidavit states. He refused to take the state’s test and was arrested. During booking, investigators said he told them, “I know I’m drunk but I’m going to fight this.” Later, a blood draw was taken from him.
It was learned Marzuki had suffered a possible brain bleed and was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition.
While being walked to his cell by an officer, according to the affidavit, Holland said he’d tried to maneuver around another vehicle stopped in the roadway when the collision happened.
Held on $50,000 bond, Holland returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 for his preliminary hearing conference.