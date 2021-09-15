Lawton police making an arrest for an outstanding warrant found more than they expected Monday.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit contacted a man around 12:30 p.m. at his home regarding outstanding warrants for firing a gun into a home and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Detectives saw a laptop computer on his bed and cellphone on the nightstand and requested a search warrant for all electronic devices for potential communication with a minor and child pornography, according to the report.
Investigators have been investigating the man since July due to a cybertip called in about potential child pornography seen on the man’s Facebook account.
Investigators learned the man had been having relations with a 16-year-old foreign girl, the report states. Detectives found photos of young girls in various stages of undress on the man’s computer.
While the man was rolling a cigarette at his home, he was seen trying to hide a baggie of methamphetamine in his bag of tobacco, according to the report.
The man was arrested for his warrant as well as for possession of child pornography, communicating with a minor by use of technology and for meth possession.