A man is in jail after he was accused of raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Emanuel Isiah Ward, 32, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, assault and battery, records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
The woman approached Lawton Police Officer James Carr the morning of March 3 while he was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Southwest 17th Street and Douglas Avenue and said she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, Ward, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he forced his way inside her house on Feb. 28 and wouldn’t let her leave or make any calls.
She said Ward raped her more than once before she was able to escape on March 3, the affidavit states. Police found him still at the home and took him into custody.
Carr stated the woman had bruising and marks on her face she said came from Ward hitting her.
Ward has an October 2014 felony conviction in Comanche County for conspiracy to first-degree commit robbery with a weapon, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the woman, Ward returns to court at 3 p.m. April 17 for his preliminary hearing conference.
