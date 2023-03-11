A man is in jail after he was accused of raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Emanuel Isiah Ward, 32, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, assault and battery, records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you