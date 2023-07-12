Accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend nearly unconscious, a Lawton man is in jail on $35,000 bond.
McKinley Zenus Sabo, 34, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, records indicate.
Lawton Police Officer Levi Peck stated he was called shortly before 1 a.m. July 5 to an apartment at 2704 NW 52nd regarding a physical domestic in progress. He found Sabo standing in front of the victim’s front door and Sabo took off running, the probable cause affidavit states. Peck pursued and took Sabo down with a Taser. Sabo struggled with the officer before being taken into custody, Peck stated.
The woman told Peck Sabo, her ex-boyfriend didn’t live with her but had come into her unlocked apartment without permission and strangled her to the point of nearly losing consciousness, the affidavit states. Peck stated she had strangulation marks along her neck and her left ear was bleeding.
It was learned Sabo had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for another case. After being medically cleared, Sabo was booked into jail, according to the affidavit.
Held with an order to have no contact with the woman, Sabo returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.