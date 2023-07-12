Accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend nearly unconscious, a Lawton man is in jail on $35,000 bond.

McKinley Zenus Sabo, 34, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

