A Lawton motorcyclist is in serious condition in an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries suffered in a Friday afternoon wreck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Raymond L. Suiste, 57, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Suiste was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle northbound on the Interstate 44 shortly after 1 p.m. when he tried to negotiate a slight curve to the left, went off the roadway to the right and laid the bike on it’s side a little over 1 mile north of Lawton, Trooper Nathan Mackey reported. Suiste, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown an unknown distance.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.