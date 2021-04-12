FAXON — A 61-year-old Lawton man is in good condition following a Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck in southern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Michael D. Wiggins was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in good condition with leg injuries.
Wiggins was driving. Kawasaki northbound through a field on private property at 8607 SW Baseline Road shortly before 4 p.m. when he lost control and rolled once before coming to rest on the ground about 7 miles northeast of Faxon, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. Wiggins, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle after impacting the ground.
Defective equipment was identified as the wreck’s cause, the report states.