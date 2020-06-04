A Lawton man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck in eastern Comanche County investigators said was caused by trying to avoid another vehicle.
Samuel Lockhart Sr., 68, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical where he was admitted in fair condition with arm and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Lockhart was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound on Southeast Bishop Road shortly after noon when he went off the roadway to the right to avoid another vehicle and struck the culvert, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The GMC struck a culvert, continued another 106 feet and struck a tree, causing it to roll ½ time before coming to rest on its roof.
Lockhart was wearing a seatbelt, the trooper reported.